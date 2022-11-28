Saeed Ghani reviews arrangements for PPP’s foundation day gathering

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani paid a visit to Nishtar Park on Monday to review arrangements for public meeting being organised on November 30 to mark the ‘Youm-e-Tasees’ (anniversary of the foundation day) of Pakistan People’s Party.

The provincial minister along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and General Secretary People’s Party Sindh Waqar Mehdi, and others also inspected the stage, media enclosure and entry and exit points.

Speaking at the occasion Saeed Ghani said that the public gathering of November 30 at Karachi’s Nishtar Park would be a historic assembly for the people.

He said that November 30 was the day of the poor, workers, laborers and farmers of Pakistan as Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of Pakistan Peoples Party on the day in 1967 for the rights of oppressed and neglected segments of society.

Saeed Ghani said and that after 55 years the sapling planted by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had become a large shade tree for the people of the country.

SACM Waqar Mehdi informed that arrangements for the foundation day public gathering at Nishtar Park were in full swing by divisional chapter of PPP Karachi Division.

The stage being built for the public gathering would be 80 feet long, 40 feet wide and 10 feet high while lighting, media enclosure, separate entrance for women, and thousands of chairs would also be arranged for participants, he said.