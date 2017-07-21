Saeed Ghani resigns from Senate to join Sindh assembly

ECP declares him victorious from PS-114

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party leader Saeed Ghani resigned from his Senate seat on Thursday to join the Sindh Assembly after his PS-114 by-poll victory last week after the Election Commission of Pakistan declared him victorious from the constituency.

In an emotional speech delivered on the floor of the Senate, Ghani said the decision to leave the Upper House and join the provincial assembly had been a difficult one for him, and that he would miss his colleagues.

“Forgive me for any offence I might have caused,” he said, tearing up. He assured the Senate that no rigging had taken place during the PS-114 by-polls.

Ghani claimed that although he was “made offers of money” several times, he “never forgot where he came from”.

The PPP leader won the by-polls with more than 23,000 votes, defeating Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Kamran Tessori, who secured over 18,000 votes. The MQM challenged the decision before the Election Commission of Pakistan and demanded a recounting of votes as well as thumb verification.

The ECP, however, dismissed the MQM’s plea and, in a short order, asked Tessori to approach an election tribunal to seek relief regarding his petition. The ECP issued the notification on Thursday.