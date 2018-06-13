Saeed Ghani claims to clean sweep Karachi in upcoming polls

KARACHI : PPP Leader, Saeed Ghani has said PPP will clean sweep from Karachi, the contest will be tough, if fractions of MQM Join hands, he added.

Nominations papers of Saeed Ghani from NA 244 and PS 104 have been accepted.

Talking to newsmen, Saeed Ghani said that no one can compete against PPP in Karachi, the contest will be tough if MQM’s fraction joins hands together, he added that every party is taking PPP seriously in connection of Elections.

Lashing out at MQM, Ghani said that MQM not demanded province, when they were in power, neither demanded the Urdu Speaking Chief Minister.

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Karachi had been freed from the clutches of ‘Na-Maloom Afrad (unknown individuals)’, and due to initiatives and efforts of the last PPP government, peace has been restored in the city to a great extent.

In a statement issued Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged that they will transform Karachi into a city of opportunities for all.He said that people of Karachi will be exercising their right of franchise for the first time without any coercion and intimidation.

The PPP chairman claimed that his party will sweep general elections in Karachi as it had served the people of the city, who can more easily differentiate between anti-PPP propaganda and the services rendered by his party for the metropolis, despite having lesser mandate from it.

Bilawal further urged the PPP leaders and workers from Karachi to step-up campaign and take the message of the party to every door in the city.