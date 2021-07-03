Saeed challenges NAB to arrest him

Observer Report Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party senior leader and Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has challenged the National Accountability Bureau officials to arrest him and announced that he would go to the NAB office on Monday with two pairs of clothes.

“What kind of magic Haleem Adil Sheikh has that NAB people get annoyed when I mention his name? Why NAB does not act against the people involved in the biggest wheat scandal, sugar scandal and medicine scandals in the country? Why are the NAB people silent on government scandals? When we ask them, they start filing cases against us.

”These views were expressed by the PPP leader while addressing a press conference at Sindh House in Islamabad on Saturday. Nazir Dhoki was also present on the occasion.

Saeed Ghani demanded action against Haleem Adil Sheikh and said that Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal is being blackmailed on the basis of a video.

NAB chairman is nowhere to be found after video. When I spoke, action was taken against me.