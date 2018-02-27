Saeed Ahmed Khan joins as CEO of KPEZDMC

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Saeed Khan has been appointed as CEO, by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company KPEZDMC Board of Directors. He has completed Bachelors of Civil Engineering from NED University, Karachi and Maters Degree from University of Waterloo in Canada. He has worked in government and private sectors in Canada for 15 years. In his previous assignment he was part of team involved in developing the largest Industrial City in Saudi Arabia. Khan strongly believes in teamwork and excellent customer services. His priority as CEO is ensuring transparency, accountability and delivery of commitments in timely manner.