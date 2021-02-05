Sadqa Foundation, Baraka Aid set up a skills training centre

The President of the Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Chairman of the Sadqa International Foundation Larkana Sadruddin Shaikh, and other leaders inaugurated a vocational training center opened by the Homeless Sadqa International Foundation and Baraka Aid in Larkana.

While talking to the media, the leaders said that the women will be trained in different fields at the skilled training center for which they will also be provided certificates. On the occasion, Shaikh Sarfraz, Shabana Manzoor, Haji Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Prof Manzoor Hussain, and other leaders were also present.–PR