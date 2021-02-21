Sadpara — the son of the mountain

Naveed Aman Khan

MUHAMMAD Ali Sadpara the great Son of the mountains, on his last expedition has choosen snow bed to rest eternally in peace. On the fifth of February he last met his son Sajid Ali Sadpara on the mountain on way back.

Father and the son were to reach safe base camp but he never returned. The love of climbing mountains never allowed great Sadpara to hold back. If we look back at the extraordinary life of Pakistan’s bravest mountaineer ever we find gorgeous Sadpara at the peak of the highest mountain of the world. Born on February 2, 1976, in Chugho Garwing, Sadpara; Muhammad Ali, popularly known as Ali Sadpara, is the most successful Pakistani mountaineer ever.

Grown up amongst the mountains, he was known for his brilliant climbing techniques, terrain knowledge and determination. He had climbed all eight-thousanders in his career targeting to climb higher.

The higher he climbed the towering he became. He was so charming that the opponents would always appreciate his determination to win. For him climbing the mountains has always been like snow leopard.

Many people would come to see him climb only. Even when the others lost, he stood out and remained winner. I would look up to him as a hero; he was a whole team by himself.

He throughout remained close acquaintance with mountains. He chose a mountaineering career. Within no time, he had started making his presence felt on the national scene.

Even among elite climbers, he held a special position and prominence. He would find new paths for the climbers while they rested in their way.

There were times, when on account of the harsh weather he could not even feel his toes and legs.

He would hold hands with his team and wave the national flag on the highest of the mountain peaks.

These included Gashebrum II Pakisatn, 2006; Spantik Peak Pakistan, 2006; Nanga Parbat Pakistan, 2008; Muztag Ata China, 2008; Nanga Parbat Pakistan, 2009; Gashebrum I Pakistan, 2010; Nanga Parbat first winter ascent, 2016; Broad Peak Pakistan, 2017; Nanga Parbat Pakistan first autumn ascent, 2017; Pomori Peak first winter ascent in Nepal, 2017; K2, Pakistan 2018; Lhotse Nepal, 2019; Maklu Nepal, 2019; Manaslu, Nepal 2019; and K2 winter ascent, 2021.

Whoever related to Sadpara, is missing his smiling face. I, too, am deeply sad. Our hearts are grieved. Some still are waiting for a miracle so that we could see his glowing face again. He was a cheerful person.

He never had a colour, cast, creed or religion bias at all. We had very strong relationship. I met him before he left for eternal expedition. To me personally he was an inspiration.

He came to mountaineering to give it recognition, and became the face of Pakistan in the sport.

Climbers from across the world wanted Ali in their team as leader and captain of International Mountaineering Team. Mountaineering remained great passion for him throughout his life. For eight times he touched the world highest peaks far better than a snow leopard.

Ali Sadpara had a great desire to be recognized as an all-weather climber and not just a winter climber. He didn’t have all the equipment he needed. He wanted to first make his name with winter climbing.

He started a Nanga Parbat campaign and summited it in autumn, winter and summer. Three people from Ali’s family have already summited K-2, including his son Sajid Sadpara. Sajid and a cousin were part of the rescue operation to find great Ali Sadpara.

The entire nation is in deep grief. At the same time, Ali ‘s fans and loved once are still keeping up bleak hope.

Government and the nation need to understand the need not to intrude on the privacy of the Sadpara family, especially his wife and children.

Government and the nation need to acknowledge, support and strengthen great Sadpara family.

Sadpara was the strongest mountaineer I have ever seen. Ali the patriot would talk about Pakistan all the time. He has always been thinking about how to make Pakistanis proud.

He was unhappy because of the lack of climbing and training schools in Pakistan, like the ones in Nepal. He would often say that there are no schools and proper training for potential upcoming young passionate mountaineers. He wanted to wave Pakistani flag atop every mountain.

Sadpara was a social worker and always available to lend a hand to the needy. I am certain that he had accomplished what he aimed for before his last breath. Great Sadpara did what he knew he could do best and that was mountaineering. In this country a poor person never gets the recognition he deserves.

The government and the nation need to pay homage to the great son of the mountains. We need to establish an institution of mountaineering naming Sadpara.

Sakardu airport should be named as Muhammad Ali Sadpara Airport. A road in Islamabad should be named as Muhammad Ali Sadpara Avenu. An auditorium should be built in Islamabad naming Sadpara Auditorium.

Sadpara should be conferred with the highest level of medals and awards and cash prize. The family of the great Sadpara should immediately be looked after by the government in all respects.

For the future successful mountaineers Muhammad Ali Sadpara Gold Medal Award and cash prize should be announced. His mission and passion of mountaineering and raising the name of Pakistan will never end.

—The writer is book ambassador, columnist, political analyst and author of several books based in Islamabad.