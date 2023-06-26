ISLAMABAD – World famous Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara has successfully summited Nanga Parbat without the help of supplemental oxygen.

It was the first summit of the mountaineering season in Pakistan.

Son of legendary climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara had already summited six highest peaks without the help of supplemental oxygen.

He confirmed achieving the feast of climbing the ‘killer mountain’ on his twitter account.

💥💥Nanga Parbet Summit💥💥 Sajid Sadpara has successfully summited Nanga Parbet 8126m without Oxygen and as a part of lead rope fixing team

First summit of the season in Pakistan with @sst8848

Congratulations 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/80CEsJ0OOH — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) June 26, 2023

Sadpara congratulated Pakistan on summiting the ninth highest mountain in the world, saying it was a part of the rope-fixing expedition by the leading team.

Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰 From Admin pic.twitter.com/DIyVvacxaO — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) June 26, 2023

Last month, mountaineer from village Sadpara in Gligit-Baltistan become the first Pakistani to summit world’s highest peak Mount Everest without the support of supplemental oxygen and assistance from Sherpas.

He has the plan of summiting all 14 mountains of above eight thousand heights without the aid of supplemental oxygen.