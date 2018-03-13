Sadiq Sanjrani, Saleem Mandviwala elected Chairman, Dy Chairman of Senate

ISLAMABAD : The Senate elected the opposition-backed candidates Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman and Saleem Mandviwala as Deputy Chairman of the Senate.

According to the results, declared after the polling in the house of 103 senators, Sanjrani bagged 57 votes against 46 by Raja Zafarul Haq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). No vote was rejected.

Later, the polling was held to elect Deputy Chairman of the Senate and Saleem Mandviwala emerged victorious with 54 votes against 44 bagged by Mohammad Usman Khan Kakar. Five senators did not cast their votes.

The Presiding Officer Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob made the announcement following which supporters of winning candidate thumped the desk.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supported Sadiq Sanjrani and Saleem Mandviwala.

Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Nasir administrated the oath to the new elected Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Five senators were absent from the polling.

Saleem Mandviwala was nominated by the PPP-PTI coalition along with independent Senators from Balochistan.

Soon after the results were announced by the presiding officer, the House erupted into pro-Zardari, pro-PPP slogans.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the first one to congratulate Sanjrani. “Zia’s opening batsman defeated. Balochistan wins. Federalism wins. Congratulations Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani,” he tweeted.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan stated: “This [election of Sadiq Sanjrani] will strengthen the federation. We are happy for the people of Balochistan & for the federation of Pakistan”.

Sanjrani, then took oath from Sardar Yaqoob and assumed his office. Afterwards, newly elected chairman announced to start the process for election of deputy chairman.

