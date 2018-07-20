Sadiq Sanjrani calls for taking concrete measures to mitigate affects of deforestation

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday called for taking concrete measures to mitigate the affects of deforestation and emphasized for launching a national drive for planting maximum trees not only by the federal and provincial government institutions but by the general public to make this venture a success.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani stated after planting a sapling in the lawn of the parliament House with the purpose to raise awareness for enhancing the green cover and promoting the cause of environment in the country.

Senators and senior officers of the Senate were also accompanying the Chairman senate during this event.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate said that the deteriorating environmental conditions and burgeoning threat of climate change is a serious concern and we must make collective efforts to confront the challenge posed by this situation.

Sadiq Sanjrani also asked the members of the Senate Standing Committee to monitor the plantation drive across the country so as to ensure that millions of trees that are planted during national plantation campaign are being properly protected and preserved to ensure their maximum survival.

On this occasion CDA officials and Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation apprized the Chairman about the measures being taken to ensure maximum trees as a replacement to those being cut for the execution of the development projects. He also apprized about the initiative being taken to preserve the green character of the city.

Replying to various questions from the press, the Chairman Senate said that Election Commission of Pakistan is amicably discharging its constitutional responsibilities to conduct free and fair elections. “ ECP has been mandated by the parliament to carry forward the electoral process” , Sadiq Sanjrani observed. However, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior is monitoring the process and arrangements made in connection with ensuring foolproof security for the elections.

