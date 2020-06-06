Sadiq made Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Diplomat Mohammad Sadiq has been appointed as Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan on Saturday, to take an effective role in strengthening ties between the two neighbouring countries. In his meeting with Sadiq, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the regional development was linked to the durable peace and stability in Afghanistan. He added that considering it was a collective responsibility, Pakistan had sincerely played a reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process which had been lauded globally.

The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan would continue playing its part for regional peace and stability. Qureshi also felicitated Sadiq on his new assignment and hoped that the appointment of an experienced diplomat on the crucial position would help further strengthen the Pak-Afghan ties.