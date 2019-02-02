Sadia Rashid bestowed upon with Japan’s prestigious award

Staff Redporter

The Emperor and Government of Japan has conferred the prestigious award “The Order of The Rising Sun, Gold Rays With Neck Ribbon” on Mrs. Sadia Rashid, Chairperson, Hamdard Pakistan and President Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) in recognition of her contribution for promoting cultural relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan. A formal Awarding Ceremony was held at the official residence of Mr. Toshikazu Isomura, Consul – General of Japan in Karachi. H.E. Mr. Toshikazu Isomura gave away this prestigious Award to Mrs. Sadia Rashid.

The Order of the Rising Sun is a Japanese order, established in 1875 by Emperor Meijing Japan. The Order was the first national decoration awarded by the Japanese government, created on 10 April 1875 by decree of the Council of State. The badge features rays of sunlight from the rising sun. The design of Rising Sun symbolizes energy as powerful as the rising sun in parallel with the “rising sun”, the concept of Japan (Land of the Rising Sun). The Order is awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements in promotion of Japanese culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul-General Mr. Toshikazu Isomura congratulated Mrs. Sadia Rashid on receiving the prestigious Decoration. Mr. Isomura also referred to the legacy of her beloved father and former Governor of Sindh, Hakim Mohammed Said, who wrote several books for children on Japan. The award ceremony was attended by close family and friends besides members of PJCA and management of Hamdard.

