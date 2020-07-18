Saddar Division Police net 492 POs

Staff Reporter

Saddar Division Police in their ongoing operation against drug peddlers, bootleggers, lawbreakers and Proclaimed Offenders (POs) managed to net 492 POs, 404 for holding illegal weapons, 352 drug peddlers and bootleggers during last six months.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Division police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Zia ud Din Ahmed on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids against lawbreakers in different areas of the division.

He said, the division police netted 404 persons and registered cases against them for possessing illegal weapons.

Police also recovered 36 Kalashnikov, 47 guns, 296 pistols, two carbines, one mauser, one revolver and 13 daggers from their possession during the period.

Saddar Division police also registered cases against 352 drug paddlers and bootleggers and seized 160,509 grams charras, 5134 bottles of liquor, 5920 grams heroin and 25,150 grams opium during last six months.

The spokesman informed that the division police taking action against kite flying ban violators registered 76 cases against 105 violators.

He informed police also booked 425 and registered cases on violation of section 144 imposed due to coronavirus. 30 persons who facilitated the POs were also sent behind the bars, he added.

He said, the division police managed to apprehend 82 POs of A category and 410 POs of B category during the period.

Zia ud Din said that the police would continue their operation against anti-social elements and indiscriminate action would be taken against the lawbreakers.

Rawalpindi police in crackdown against bootleggers and drug peddlers have arrested two anti-social elements and recovered 80 bottles of liquor and 2130 grams charras from their possession, said a police spokesman here.

He said, Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas have accelerated their ongoing operation against anti-social elements.

Waris Khan police managed in netting a drug peddler namely Yasir Hussain and recovered 2130 grams charras from his possession while Rawat police arrested a bootlegger identified as Saood Chaudhary and seized 80 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said, the CPO appreciated performance of divisional SPs and SHOs of Waris Khan and Rawat police stations.

The CPO said that police were doing their job efficiently and crackdown against criminals should continue.

He said that it was the collective responsibility of every person in the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against the lawbreakers.