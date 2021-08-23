Sadaf Kanwal announces her own fashion brand

Sadaf Kanwal, a model, is starting her own clothing brand.

She shared the news on Instagram and asked for prayers and support, but she didn’t provide any information about the company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Sabzwari (@sadafkanwal)

Despite the fact that we haven’t been provided any information about the brand’s debut or whether the clothing will be casual or formal (or both), people seem to be extremely enthusiastic.

Kanwal’s tweet received a lot of attention from celebrities, who complimented her on her new endeavor.

Shahroz Sabzwari, her husband, also shared the news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari)

Kanwal joins a long list of celebrities who have launched their own fashion brands. Actors Urwa and Mawra Hocane founded UXM, Minal and Aiman Khan founded A&M, and Maulana Tariq Jameel founded his own MTJ brand.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/lifestyle-pakistan/