Sad restores Thal express

Railways Minister Saad Rafique on Wednesday announced to restore Thal Express between Multan and Rawalpindi after a hiatus of over two years.

“It has been decided to restore the Thal Express (129-Up/130-Dn) running between Multan Rawalpindi Multan via Attock with effect from 21-04-2023,” the minister announced in a tweet.

The Thal Express would run between Rawalpindi and Multan via Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Kundian, Attock and Golra Sharif. Back in 2019, former prime minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Thal Express.

 

