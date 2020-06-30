Sacrifices of LEAs

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Lango has said that the sacrifices rendered by Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) for protection of the people of province are commendable. These views were expressed by the Balochistan Home Minister in statement issued in Quetta on Monday. He said that the provincial government is taking all possible steps to provide maximum relief to it people. Ziaullah Lango stated further that in the prevailing circumstances, Balochistan government has presented a balance budget.