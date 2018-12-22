Sacrifices of KP police in war on terror lauded

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Corps Commander Peshawar Lt General Mazhar Shaheen Friday paid a visit to police headquarters at Central Police Office. On arrival to Central Police Office Peshawar Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan Mehsood received him.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to him. He placed the floral wreath on the monument of police shuhadda in Central Police Office. Later on, he met with the IGP in the latter office.

They discussed mutual professional matters in the context of war against terror. On this occasion, the IGP eulogised the excellent working relationship developed by the Corps Commander between police and army.

The IGP appreciated the success of operation Zarb-e-Azab and informed that due to effective intelligence sharing and meticulous police planning, more than 1300 hard core militants, who fled the tribal area in the wake of Army operation Zarbe-Azab were arrested by police thereby denying any base to them in the settled area and ensuring long term peace.

