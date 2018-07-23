Sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not go waste: Leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have paid glowing tributes to the three martyrs of Kulgam and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to the Kulgam martyrs, said that the intransigence of India had complicated the Kashmir dispute because it wanted military solution of the dispute.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Mohammad Iqbal Mir, Mohammd Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War in a joint statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the three martyrs of Redwani Kulgam.

They said the Redwani martyrs have once again proved that the mission is more important than their lives.

The freedom-loving people of Kashmir acknowledge these contributions from freedom fighters and turn into lakhs to pay their respect and homage to the martyrs, they added.

Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement in Srinagar paid tributes to youth who were martyred today at Kulgam and said that the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.—KMS

