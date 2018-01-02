‘Sacrifices of Kashmiri youth won’t be allowed to go waste’

Srinagar

Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tribute to martyr Noor Mohammad Tantray, who was killed by Indian troops in a siege and search operation in Pulwama district.

A delegation of Muslim Khawateen Markaz (MKM) led by its Chairperson, Yasmeena Raja visited Tral to pay tributes to martyr Noor Mohammad Tantray.

On the occasion she said that the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people especially youth for Kashmir cause would not be allowed to go waste. She said the blood of Kashmiri martyrs have centre-staged the Kashmir dispute and would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical end. The delegation also visited the residence of resistance leaders, Mushtaq-ul-Islam and Aasiya Andrabi and discussed with them the latest political situation of the territory.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Zamrooda Habib visited the ailing mother of prominent martyred liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and prayed for her speedy recovery and paid rich tribute to all the mothers of Kashmiris who have lost their dear sons and daughters.

Hurriyat leaders Zafar Akbar Butt, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Molvi Mushtaq, Merajuddin, Mohammad Ashraf and Javed Ahmed have urged the so-called authorities to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

They visited Batmaloo, Srinagar, and discussed present political situation of Kashmir with pro-freedom Mushtaq-ul-Islam. They also visited many affected families in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with them. On the occasion they assured that people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Bilal Sidiqui in his statement termed the forces’ atrocities in Sar Pattan on civilians as highly condemnable and described their frustration.

In the meanwhile, he along with party activists, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Sheikh Musaib and Rafiq Ahmed visited SMHS hospital to enquire about the well-being of injured Aijaz Ahmed Malik.—KMS