Sacrifices of Kashmiri youth eulogized

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the three freedom-fighters martyred by Indian troops during an attack on Central Reserve Police Force training center at Lethpora in Pulwama district.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while paying homage to the martyred youth said, “The youth are sacrificing their precious lives for a greater cause and we are duty-bound to carry their mission to its logical end.” He said India’s haughty and stubborn approach is the root cause of continuous bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir and added that the frequent killing of Kashmiri youth was a matter of serious concern. He urged the Kashmiri people to safeguard these sacrifices and boycott the upcoming so-called panchayat elections.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Bashir Ahmed Qureshi, led funeral prayers of a martyred youth, Fardeen Ahmed Khan, in Tral.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said that it was because of continued oppression and iron-fist policy of India that the young boys were forced to pick up arms as a means of resistance. It said peace will not prevail in Kashmir until India takes serious steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, along with a delegation visited Tral and Drubgam to offer condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families of the martyrs. Bilal Sidiqi while addressing the mourners said that the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste. Delegations of Democratic Freedom Party, Muslim League, Salvation Movement and Kashmir Freedom Front also visited the family members of the martyred youth and expressed solidarity with them.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Syed Bashir Andrabi, Zafar Akbar Butt, Zamruda Habib, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and JKLF-R in their separate statements also paid glowing tributes to the martyrs.

Three youth including Manzoor Ahmed Baba and Fardeen Ahmed Khanday were martyred by the Indian troops during an attack on a CRPF training center at Lethpora in Pulwama district.—KMS