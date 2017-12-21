Sacrifices of Ghakkar Plaza martyrs commemorated

Rawalpindi

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, on the directives of the Director General, Rescue-1122, Dr. Rizwan Naseer Wednesday paid tributes to the sacrifices of 13 heroes of the nation all over the Punjab on the eve of 9th anniversary of Shuda-e-Ghakkar Plaza.

The District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, Dr. Abdur Rahman, along with Ms Deeba Shahnaz Head Community Safety & Information, Ali Hussain Emergency Officer Operations Rescue 1122, Hamza Ali Khan, Emergency Officer USAR, Rescue 1122, Ghulam Muhamamd Naz Vice President Fire & Safety Association of Pakistan and a large number of rescuers and Rescue Mohafiz paid tributes to the heroes and acknowledged their services. They said, “We are proud of the heroes and their sacrifices would be remember forever.”

He further said Emergency Service was always ready to provide assistance in case of emergency and disaster but at the same time community should also play their role to promote safety culture by conscious efforts towards safe building construction and safe practices for living.—APP