‘Sacrifices centre-staged Kashmir dispute at global level’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, paying glowing tributes to the martyred youth, Waseem Ahmad, has said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people have centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level.

Waseem Ahmed was martyred along with two associates by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Aglar area of Pulwama on Monday night.

The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmir dispute had become a flashpoint for entire region and could cause another war between two nuclear counties, India and Pakistan. He said that the people of Kashmir had been rendering precious sacrifices from the past several decades for securing their birthright to self-determination. He said that the freedom movement had entered in a decisive phase due to the sacrifices of Kashmiris especially youth.—KMS