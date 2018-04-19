Sacrifices by people, security forces brought peace to FATA: Jhagra

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Wednesday said due to successful operations led by Army, sacrifices by law enforcement agencies and people of FATA, peace and writ of the government has been restored in FATA. He added that to follow the “Paigham e Pakistan” which has been chalked out on the basis of Islamic teachings and the Constitution of Pakistan, is the need of the hour adding it is also a source of inspiration at the time, when we as nation are in the national reconstruction process.

He said “Paigham e Pakistan” will provide base for wiping out extremism, terrorism, sectarianism and linguistic oriented prejudices. Pakistan Army, the Governor said, have almost successfully cleared the country from terrorists. He however, said, the struggle against intellectual dishonesty could be made successful while following the “Paigham e Pakistan” in letter and spirit and for this purpose there is a need to implement this message in the entire country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA in particular.

He was addressing as chief guest during launching ceremony of “Paigham e Pakistan” at Governor’s House. Minister of State, Ghalib Khan Advocate, Chairman Ruet e Hilaal Committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, Wafaqul Madaras, chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz, the Rector of Islamabad based International Islamic University Dr. Masoom Yasinzai as well as provincial ministers and a number of tribal elders and teachers were also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that Pakistan is blessed with best ever manpower with youth, imbibed with the spirit of patriotism is in majority. To counter negative thinking, he added, promotion of constructive thinking and a national message based on correct ground realities is also the need of the time. The Islamic Research Institute and the International Islamic University, Islamabad, he said, have rendered hard work in chalking out this document which has been further refined by Wafaq ul Madaras, faculties of the universities and Ulama of Madaras.

The Governor also stressed that Paigham e Pakistan needs to be communicated to everywhere and by the representative figures of all segments of the society. To make this message in shape of Paigham e Pakistan disseminated abroad, he said, the embassies of Pakistan should also play their role. While particularly referring to youth of Pakistan, he said, they need to contribute role by collective struggle for making Pakistan a great country. Chairman Ruet e Hilal committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman also addressed the conference.