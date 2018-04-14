SACOSAN develops effective approach to address challenges of sanitation in S Asia

Minister of Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan Friday said, SACOSAN will help the member country governments to develop effective approach and practical measures to address the emerging challenges of sanitation in South Asia. While addressing the concluding ceremony of 7th International 3-day Conference SACOSAN scheduled from April 11 -13, minister said, our collective commitments have enabled this region to make great progress towards reducing the gap in provision of sanitation, hygiene and water services to the people of this region over past 15 years.

Minister said, Good sanitation is crucial for people’s health and financial prosperity and countries economic growth, a lot has been achieved during MDGs era by the south Asian countries with Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka achieving MDG sanitation target, however still 500 million people in south Asian countries defecate in open. He informed that, the rate of open defecation remains higher than those of other poorer countries and region in the world, widespread open defection in South Asia in public health emergency, causing profound negative impact on the productivity of the future workforce.

The diseases spread by poor sanitation kill hundreds of south Asian children each year and stunt the physical and cognitive development of those who survive; this situation needs collective efforts by the regional countries. People grapples with several development priorities in are source constrained environment, he added. He said, Government of Pakistan is fully aware of the fact that there is probably no greater basic human need and fundamental right than access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation. Since the launch of the Millennium Development for sanitation sector Government of Pakistan commitment for sanitation has enabled the country to make good progress in increasing the rate of improved sanitation from 24% tom 64%.

While sustaining the progress for improved water further, Pakistan also reduced worrisome rate of open defection from 49% to 13% in the last fifteen years. Minister said, considering the importance of the Water and sanitation, the Government of Pakistan recognized sanitation and water as key priority areas under our vision 2025 strategy. In September 2015, the world adopted the sustainable Development goals (SDGs).

The SDGs were formally launched in October 2015 by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms and in February2016 , Pakistan become the first country in the world whose National Assembly passed a unanimous resolution adopting the SDGs Agenda as Pakistan’s development agenda which can be termed as Pakistan Development Goals(PDGs).—APP

Related