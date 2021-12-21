Sacked workers of Public Works Ministry reinstated

The Ministry of Public Works has launched some projects and reinstated 270 employees fired by the previous govern-ment.

Deputy Minister of Public Work Maulvi Bakht Rahman Sharafat told a press confer-ence in Kabul that work on development schemes signed by the Islamic Emirate was underway.

These seven projects worth 112 million afs are aimed at rehabilitation of roads and bridges in some provinces.

Some of the schemes had been completed, the deputy minister reporters at the Gov-ernment Media and Informa-tion Centre (GMIC) here.

About progress on the schemes initiated by the pre-vious regime, he said: “We have two types of projects. Those dependent on donor funding are suspended at the moment.

“The Islamic Emirate is mak-ing efforts to resume work on these projects. On the second type of projects, those funded by the government, work is underway.” Referring to the closure of roads by snowfall, he said of the 300 such points identified, eight were vital.

Contracts worth 40 million afs had been inked with some companies to make sure the eight points were not blocked by snow, he explained.

Sharafat slammed the re-moval of some employees by the ex-government as an un-fair move and said a commit-tee had been tasked with re-instating them. So far, 270 employees have been rein-stated and the process is on-going.

Afghan media had earlier pub-lished a report regarding the forced retirement of 270 em-ployees and the removal of some other staffers of the Ministry of Public Works.