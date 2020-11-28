Sack Imran Khan, not workers: Bilawal Employees stage protest at National Highway

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Following the federal government’s decision to lay off 4,544 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday said the incumbent prime minister should be sacked and not the workers.

In a tweet, he vowed to return ‘each and every’ sacked employee back to work, adding that the land of this ‘historical industrial asset belongs to the people of Sindh’.

Calling the govt’s move “economic murder,” he said PPP will not let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf get away with taking such a step.

Meanwhile, the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills staged a sit-in at the National Highway against the sacking of their services by the federal government.

Protestors in large numbers along with a body of a worker, who passed away yesterday, after hearing news of his termination from services, observed a sit-in at the National Highway, urging the government to take back its decision of laying-off their services.

The funeral prayers of the deceased employee of the PSM, who was pronounced dead yesterday due to cardiac arrest were offered at Steel Town.

The sit-in resulted in traffic jams on the National Highway.The outraged employees also protested last night against the decision.