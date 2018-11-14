Sachin Tendulkar’s portrait in Bradman museum

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

The portrait of India’s master-blaster Sachin Tendulkar will be unveiled at the Bradman Museum on December 2, according to Monica Donoso, the Media and Cultural Projects Officer at the the Bradman Centre: the Home of Cricket Memories, Borwal, Australia.

“At our upcoming summer Mega-Exhibition, the public will first time be able to see this portrait, but officially it will be displayed in the museum on December 2”, speaking exclusively over telephone from Australia, she said.

“We are trying to invite Indian team and will be happy if at least some players remain present. An invitation will also be sent to Sachin Tendulkar but will respect his busy schedule”.

Late Don Bradman had respect for Sachin and had specially invited him on his 90th birthday.

Sachin’s portrait was prepared by famous artist Dave Thomas.

Later, speaking exclusively, Thomas said, “during Sachin’s visit to Bradman museum, I was fortunate enough to spare sometime with the legendary batsman and it took about a month to prepare this portrait which has Sachin in two different poses- (a) sitting and relaxing on a stool and (b) action photograph”.

“Sachin is a wonderful man and was very co-operative during my session with him”.

Thomas, hailing from UK has interest in all sports including Rugby. He has seen Sachin playing in Australia.

He has made portraits of several cricketers, including Sir Gary Sobers, Dr. W.G.Grace, Denis Lillee, Richie Benaud with Bradman,

Now his next portrait will be of another Australian great Victor Trumper.

