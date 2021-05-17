Sachin recalls injury suffered from Shoaib’s delivery

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar has recalled an injury he suffered from Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar’s delivery during Pakistan’s India tour of 2007, saying he wasn’t able to cough or sleep for a month or so.

During Pakistan’s India tour of 2007, Sachin Tendulkar copped a blow to his rib cage when facing Shoaib Akhtar in an ODI but he continued to play including touring Australia in the coming months despite being in considerable pain.

Tendulkar didn’t realise the injury even as he had trouble coughing or even sleeping on his tummy for nearly two months. “I got hit in my rib cage in 2007,” news18.com quoted Tendulkar as saying.

“We were playing Pakistan in India and in the first over itself I got hit in the rib cage off a Shoaib Akhtar ball. —APP