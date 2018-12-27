Sabzwari appointed SECP Chairman

Islamabad

The federal cabinet that met here on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair has approved the appointment of SECP’s Commissioner Farrukh H. Sabzwari as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Farrukh was appointed Commissioner at SECP on November 15, 2018. Farrukh would took charge of the chairmanship following the issuance of notification by the Ministry of Finance. Currently, Tahir Mehmood has the SECP’s charge as acting chairman. Farrukh H. Sabzwari is an MBA in finance with more than 25 years of professional experience in the capital markets in Pakistan and abroad. Before joining the SECP as a Commissioner in December 2018, he was the CEO of BMA Capital Management, one of Pakistan’s largest firms dealing in financial services.

