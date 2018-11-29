Sabotaging Pak-China relations

Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal

THE terrorist blitz on China’s Consulate in Karachi was an attempt to spoil bolstering China-Pakistan economic cooperation. The heroic shielding of security forces manifests law enforcement agencies’ commitment with their duty and resolve to combat the evil terrorist designs. They had not only protected the Consulate staff and civilians present in the visa section but also killed the three attackers. Perhaps, the successful guarding of the Consulate increases both people of Pakistan and foreigners working in Pakistan confidence in the security apparatus of Pakistani law enforcement agencies. From the beginning, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has been attacking the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It was involved in kidnapping and killing of the Chinese workers in Baluchistan, ambushing during their movement, and attacking CPEC construction sites. Pakistan Army raised a special security force for the protection of CPEC projects. Consequently, the Chinese engineers and workers have been working safely in Pakistan. The BLA and its like-minded terrorist organizations and their foreign sponsors have not conceded the defeat. They have continuously been attacking the CPEC projects. Neither they are successful in terrorizing the Chinese, nor they can prevent the working on the CPEC projects.

After failing to impede the work on the CPEC projects, the BLA and its foreign handlers planned to attack the Chinese diplomats posted in Pakistan. On November 23, 2018, three BLA terrorists—Azal Khan, Raziq Baloch and Raees Baloch attacked Chinese Consulate located in Clifton, Karachi. According to the First Information Report (FIA) of the Consulate attack registered at the Counter Terrorism Department’s Police Station: “Behind this attack were their masterminds, facilitators and directors including Hyrbyair Marri, Aslam Achho alias Meeraq Baloch, Bashir Zeb, Noor Bux Mengal, Kareem Marri, Captain Rehman Gul, Commander Nisar, Commander Gandi, Commander Shekho, Commander Sharif, Commander Hamal, Commander Munshi, Agha Sher Dil and others.” The FIR confirmed that the terrorist attack at the Consulate was financed and supported by India’s premier spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The police officials deployed for the security of the Consulate foiled the terrorist attack. During the fight with the terrorists, while guarding the Consulate, two policemen: Assistant Sub Inspector Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir and a private security guard Muhammad Juman were martyred. Indeed, they had shown exceptional courage in defending the Consulate and, therefore, the entire nation salutes the martyrs. The heroic defence of the guards, the snipers shooting of the terrorists and quick response of the Sindh police and rangers manifest that Pakistani law enforcement agencies are trained and capable of foiling such terrorist attacks in the urban centers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that attack on China’s Consulate was a “conspiracy against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.” It is a flagship project of President Xi Jinping Belt-Road Initiative (OBI), which would establish adjacent land and maritime trade links between/among 60-plus countries across Asia and Europe. This connectivity will usher in an era of prosperity for all the members of the project. Besides, both OBI and CPEC raise Pakistan’s pivotal role in the connectivity of West Asia, Central Asia and South Asia. Therefore, it is neither acceptable to the adversaries of Pakistan nor suitable to the competitors of China. It’s an open secret that India has been hatching conspiracies against the CPEC. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approached the Chinese leadership to desist it from investing in Pakistan. Besides, RAW has been employing hybrid warfare’s tactics to thwart the progress on the project.

It is using conventional small weapons, irregular tactics and terrorism and criminal behavior to ruin the plan. It has crafted a terrorist network in Baluchistan to obstruct the construction of CPEC infrastructure. On March 3, 2016, during a counter-intelligence operation, the Pakistani law enforcement agencies arrested RAW’s chief operator, a serving commander in the Indian Navy Kulbhushan Yadav, managing terrorist activities in Baluchistan, and defeated the terrorist network.Pakistan and China would be the primary beneficiary of the CPEC project. Nevertheless, the other regional actors will equally benefit from the project. It has the potential to revolutionize regional cooperation in the fields of socio-economic development, trade, shipping, road and railway transportation, communications, industry and banking. To conclude, economic cooperation is imperative for regional prosperity. Therefore, the spoilers of the CPEC ought to be exterminated.

— The writer is Associate Professor, School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp