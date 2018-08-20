Sabotaging democratic process not service to democracy: Pervaiz

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Sunday that sabotaging democratic process was not a service of democracy.

Talking to the media outside Punjab Assembly here, he said that opposition should contest election of leader of the house in Punjab Assembly with courage, and hue and cry would not benefit them.

To a question regarding forward bloc, he said that he was against the forward bloc.

Responding to another query, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said, “If any person wears black armbands, it was a matter of his personal choice and the speaker’s job was to ensure free and fair voting process”.

Commenting on Usman Buzdar’s candidature for CM slot, the PA speaker said that Usman Buzdar was not a controversial figure.

