Saboor Aly turns heads with new bold pictures

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly left her fans and internet users enthralled with her sizzling new avatar as the Fitrat star mastered the art of turning heads.

Saboor is known for her bold personal style and she is the epitome of laidback nonchalance as the actor continued to rock a chic look, giving out major fitness inspiration to the world.

Lately, the 28-year-old dropped seductive pictures in a bright orange off-shoulder crop top and the contrast with a white blazer looks spot on. The actor completed her latest look with the statement chain, cool shades, and jewellery.

Pictures Courtesy: sabooraly/Instagram

Known for her multiple blockbuster projects, Saboor aced every look and is among considered one of the most sought-after faces in the modelling industry.

Loved by millions online, Aly is an avid social media user who keeps her fans entertained with her dazzling content.

For the unversed, Saboor is sister of actor Sajal Aly and she started acting at a young age with Choti Si Kahani. Some of her famous projects are Mehmoodabad ki Malkain Gul o Gulzar, Parizaad, and Bay Qasoor.