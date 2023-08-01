Actor and model Saboor Aly is savage, and vivid as she never shies from keeping things transparent, especially her bold style statement. Parizaad star is among the gorgeous celebs in the Pakistani industry who amassed a huge fan following online.

As the pink aesthetic has become a fashion staple with the highly-anticipated movie Barbie, which sets a new record with $155 million to land the biggest debut of 2023.

Several celebs jumped on the Barbie bandwagon and the latest to slay the Barbie trend is Saboor Aly, who is known for being the epitome of laidback nonchalance as she continued giving out major fashion goals to the world.

She now dropped new pictures, sending waves of excitement through the internet, with her pictures being no less than a treat for followers. Channeling her inner Barbie with a pink outfit, Saboor opted for a corset which she coupled with akin trousers. The actor completed her look with pearl necklace and a cute pink hair bow, and her pictures went viral.

Loved by millions online, Aly is an avid social media user who keeps her fans entertained with her dazzling content.

For the unversed, Saboor is sister of actor Sajal Aly and she started acting at a young age with Choti Si Kahani. Some of her famous projects are Mehmoodabad ki Malkain Gul o Gulzar, Parizaad, and Bay Qasoor.