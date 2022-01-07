Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are officially married

KARACHI – Pakistan’s star couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari on Friday tied the knot in a star-studded nikah ceremony.

This winter is a celebrity wedding seasons as earlier in the day Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed got married.

Saboor put on a traditional dull gold outfit with combination of white and gold jewellery while Ali opt for Sherwani and Turban for his big day.

The groom made an entry with his sister Mariam Ansari by his side and they were welcomed by Sajal Aly.

The daytime event was more brighten as it was added by several stars including Aiman Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Sadia Ghaffar, Kinza Hashmi and Urwa Hocane.

The venue was beautifully decorated with white flowers.