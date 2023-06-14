Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for inciting attacks on army installations on May 9

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities continued to tighten the noose against those involved in attacks on civil, and military installations and the latest on the radar are Pakistani dissent journalists.

Senior TV anchorperson Sabir Shakir, Dr. Moeed Pirzada, and Akbar Hussain faced cases for provoking masses for vandalism during May 9 violent protests, following the shock arrest of PTI Chairman.

It has been learnt that a case has been lodged in Islamabad under serious charges related to sedition and terrorism on the complaint of a citizen.

The FIR stated that the anchorpersons currently residing in foreign countries were actively involved in provocation during the unrest. The group of people was accused of provoking innocent people via their video messages and posts on social platforms.

Pirzada, and his like-minded journalists were booked for allegedly playing the role of instruments of foreign anti-state forces, which according to the complainant caused rebellion and chaos.

Adil Raja arrested in London

British authorities have arrested prominent social media activist and YouTuber Adil Raja, as reported by sources privy to the information. The specific reasons behind his arrest remain unclear at this time.

Adil Raja, known for his active support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has faced multiple cases under anti-terrorism provisions in Pakistan. The Pakistani government had previously filed several complaints against Raja in the United Kingdom.

The most recent complaint pertains to the riots that erupted on May 9, following the arrest of the PTI chief from the Islamabad High Court in connection with a £190 million settlement case. According to the Pakistani government, Raja and other activists allegedly disseminated hateful and anti-state sentiments through social media, with the intention of destabilizing the country by spreading fake news.