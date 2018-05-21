Sabika’s death shows extremism is global issue: PM

Sabika’s body to reach Karachi by Tuesday or Wednesday

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday went to the home of slain Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh in Karachi to pay his condolences to her family.

The 17-year-old student was among 10 other students gunned down in a Texas school shooting on Friday.

“This incident shows that extremist elements aren’t just a regional issue but a global one,” he said.

“We need to find the root cause of these elements and it is imperative that the global community learns from incidents like these,” he said. The country’s premier expressed his sadness over Sheikh’s death, as well as, saying that the entire nation is grieving with her family over their tragic loss.

“I hope they [victim’s family] are given the strength to bear this tremendous loss,” he added.

Meanwhile, the body of Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh—who died in Texas school shooting incident— will reach Karachi by Tuesday or Wednesday, stated the deceased father.

“God willing, by Tuesday or Wednesday by daughter will be with me,” said Sabika s father while speaking to media. “At the moment her body is in the Muslim Community Center there. By Tuesday or Wednesday it will arrive in Pakistan,” he added. Sabika’s funeral will be offered at Hakeem Saeed Ground in Karachi.