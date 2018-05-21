Sabika Sheikh’s death widely condoled

Islamabad

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has condemned the firing incident in the school in Texas, United States. He also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of a Pakistani girl student in the firing incident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and said the Punjab government shares their grief. He said he was personally upset due to this incident, adding that an effective policy should be adopted in educational institutions to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has expressed his grief and sorrow over the tragic death of a Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh in a an act of terrorism in US and termed it a great loss for her parents and Pakistan as well. He said this while talking to newsmen here on Sunday. He said that such acts of terrorism were condemnable and US must reconcile its policies after witnessing such acts of terrorism as by such acts, a state or a country can not be declared terrorist.

While talking about the political scenario in Attock, he said that PML-N Government was going to complete its tenure successfully as record development took place during this period. He said that the decision regarding care taker Prime minister would be taken soon as Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition leader Khurshid Shah were heading towards the right direction.—APP