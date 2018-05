HOUSTON : The dead body of Pakistani student Sabika Sheikh is expected to reach Pakistan on Monday.

Sabika Sheikh, who was completing her education in the United States, was one of the 10 students killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Pakistan’s Counsul General in Houston Aisha Farooqui collected the body.

The funeral prayers of Sabika Sheikh will be offered on Sunday at 2:00 pm local time.