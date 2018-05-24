Sabika laid to rest amid sighs and tears

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistani exchange student, Sabika Sheikh who was killed in Texas high school shooting last week (Friday), was laid to rest in her hometown graveyard here on Wednesday.

Sabika was buried at Azeempura Graveyard in the metropolis at the Shah Faisal Colony, which is also the resting place of her grandparents.

Her funeral prayers were offered at Hakeem Saeed Ground in the morning was attended by several political dignitaries alongside her family and friends.

Among those in attendance were Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal, PPP leader Saeed Ghani and representatives from other political parties.

Preparations for the funeral services and prayers were completed earlier, with white lines painted to mark rows for people to stand in. Tents were set up to provide shade to the attendees in the scorching Karachi heat. Security personnel were also stationed at the buildings surrounding the ground.

Speaking to media after the funeral, Governor Mohammad Zubair offered his condolences to Sabika’s family and blamed security lapse in the United States for shooting incidents.

“Sabika was martyred in a terrorist incident in Texas. If Pakistan can reduce terrorism incidents, then so can the United States,” he said.

Sabika’s father, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, thanked the media and government for their support in helping the grieving family to cope with their loss.

“I am grateful to the Government, the Prime Minister, the media for extending their support to us and helping us to cope with our grief and loss,” he told media after the burial. Trying to hold back his tears, he said the incident would not deter them from sending their children abroad in pursuit of education.

“Terrorism is a global threat,” Sabika’s paternal uncle said, as he urged the world to unite to combat terrorism.

“This is the only way, we can ensure a better future for our coming generations.” Sabika Sheikh’s body arrived in Karachi during the early hours of Wednesday. The foreign airline flight TK-708 carrying the body of Sheikh, 17, from Texas was earlier delayed by at least a day due to bad weather.