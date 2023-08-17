British-Pakistani actress and model Sabeeka Imam is known for her bold statement and the Dushman star again raised temperature with the new sizzling avatar.

The actor is a known face in the fashion world as she continued her journey carrying her impeccable style choices. London-based star is a fashionista by core and her new pictures speak of her bold fashion sense.

Her bold persona adds up to the glam quotient in candid shots as she brings the much-needed sultriness.

Sabeeka posed in a white tank top and carried minimal jewelry that complemented her dress. Her multi-layered necklaces and subtle pearl earrings completed her looks while she matched the tank with light-colored pants.

Courtesy: Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

For the unversed, Sabeeka gained popularity for her modeling assignments and later transitioned into acting. She appeared in several TV dramas and also made it to movies. Pyari Mona, Sherdil, Welcome to London, Jalaibee, and Dushman are some of her famous projects.