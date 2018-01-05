Sabbir Rahman ‘eligible’ to play international cricket

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Bangladesh middle order batsman Sabbir Rahman, whose central contract has been revoked as punishment for assaulting a fan during a first-class match in Dhaka is still “eligible” to play the international cricket, according to Sheikh Sohel, the vice chairman of the committee, who now is an official in the marketing committee.

“We have barred him for playing only the domestic cricket for six months, but he can still play the international cricket. The incident happened in the domestic match and therefore he is penalized for the domestic matches. If the selectors chose him for the national team he still can play”, Shekh Sohel, speaking exclusively from Dhaka, said.

He has also been fined Tk 20 lakh.

Sabbir is the first cricketer from Bangladesh who has been punished for assaulting a fan in the match. However, there are instances of cricketers involved in fight with the spectators at the international level. Inzamam ul Haq had a fight with the spectator (1997, Pakistan-India match, Toronto) when a spectator repeatedly called him potoato on a megaphone.

Windies player Sylvester Clarke threw a brick back into the crowd that had been thrown at him in Pakistan. John Snow in 1970-71 was manhandled by a spectator rather than ‘had a fight’. Heavy fine During the third Test of Pakistan’s 1988 tour of the West Indies, a spectator was constantly harassing Abdul Qadir at Bridgetown, Barbados. Irritated, Qadir crossed the fence and threw a punch at the man in question. Qadir was later taken to the police station and had to apologize. When informed him about the recent incident involving Bangladeshi player, Qadir, speaking exclusively from Pakistan said, “there is no guide line in the ICC rule book on punishment.