Saba Qamar’s dreamy rain dance video goes viral

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar is enthralling social media users as the Fraud actor came out and danced in the rain that lashed several parts of the country including Lahore.

People breathe a sigh of relief after heavy rain which brings mercury down amid scorching heat. To beat the heat, the Pakistani diva soaked up and have a fun time with her friend.

Her groovy moves made social media users go crazy over the gorgeous diva while netizens cannot take their eyes off her looks.

The actor is known for her impeccable fashion sense and style. The 39-year-old has a versatile and glamorous fashion taste and she is a force to be reckoned with.

Pakistani star amassed a huge following online as she used her online platforms to update fans on a regular basis.

For the unversed, Saba gained popularity through her work in local dramas industry and later ventured into the film industry. She made her acting with TV series Main Aurat Hoon and went on to appear in several hit dramas, including Dastaan, Maat, Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi, and Bunty I Love You.