Saba Qamar sets temperature soaring with new bold avatar

KARACHI – Noted Pakistani actor and model Saba Qamar is known for sizzling and bold clicks and she has been creating waves amongst the masses with her latest avatar.

The photoshoots of the 39-year-old may vary in style and content, much like her on-screen performance, and the recent fashion photoshoot is no less than a visual treat for sore eyes. The Pakistani diva has become the ideal choice for fashion brands with online feeds of her fans studded with classy portraits.

Lately, the Fraud actor posed for media agency 1/2 Full Studio. Yogi Studio and Shoaib Khan clicked the actor who flaunted her flamboyance, showcasing glam and elegance in each frame.

Meanwhile, social media users were left awestruck as the actor slayed in a blazer coupled with a Barrie Roll-Neck Cashmere Collar and high-waist wide-leg trousers, sharing a perfect urban model look.

In the post, Saba said “Real style is never right or wrong. It’s all a matter of being yourself”.

The actor has gained widespread applause after her impeccable performances in films Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, and Hindi Medium.