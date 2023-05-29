Saba Qamar sets temperature high with new bold videos

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar mastered the art of turning heads and she continues to win hearts with her bold persona.

The 39-year-old, known for her impeccable style and fashion sense, featured in several fashion shoots and events and is considered a fashion icon.

As she presents more appealing version every time, a recent photoshoot of the gorgeous diva sets the temperature high. Lately, Saba donned a white chiffon saree with a backless blouse. She coupled her look with matching jewelry, oozing oomph.

Saba posed and danced on the sets of her upcoming project. Taking it to social media, she said My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.

A clip of the diva shows her shaking her leg on Ali Sethi’s famous song Pasoori.

The clicks and videos of Dastaan star soon went viral on social media, wooing netizens who remained glued to screen watching new content shared by the actor.

For the unversed, Saba remained a brand ambassador for top fashion brands and has collaborated with some of the top designers in the industry. Her style and fashion choices have inspired many people, and she continues to be a trendsetter in the Pakistani fashion industry.

The actor has gained widespread applause after her top-notch performances in films Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, and Hindi Medium.