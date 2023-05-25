Saba Qamar sends pulses racing with latest workout video

Pakistani diva Saba Qamar is known for having a bold persona and Sar-e-Rah star is among the most loved stars who slays the art of turning heads with her killer looks.

The 39-year-old is the epitome of beauty with brains, and when it comes to physical vigour, she proves her mettle as a fitness enthusiast. Her training includes a mix of cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises that help her to increase her stamina besides staying in sizzling shape.

Saba amassed huge following online as she frequently used her online platforms to promote a healthy lifestyle, and her latest clip in athletic leisure training deltoids, spinalis is inspiration for many of her fans.

Her fitness goals inspire millions of netizens, as the bold actor keeps on sharing glimpses from her gym routine every now and then.

Here’s a glimpse of Saba’s fitness enthusiasm

For the unversed, Saba gained popularity through her work in local dramas industry and later ventured into the film industry. She made her acting with TV series Main Aurat Hoon and went on to appear in several hit dramas, including Dastaan, Maat, Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi, and Bunty I Love You.

The diva made her film debut in 2011 with Aina, and also made it to Manto, Hindi Medium. She will next be seen in Mandi, Tumhare Husn Ke Naam, Serial Killer, and Gunnah.