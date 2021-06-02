Saba Qamar reveals she received Eidi from Irfan Khan

Irrfan Khan’s death came as a shock to his fans and admirers all around the globe. Khan had an excellent career in Bollywood that led to worldwide fame for his charisma and acting talents in Hollywood. Saba Qamar, one of his co-stars, recalls him lovingly and remembered a heartwarming encounter with him.

On the T.V. programme Ghabrana Nahi Hai, the Cheekh actor remembered what it felt like to be in Khan’s company while thousands of miles away from home.

Saba reminisced about her bond with him after revealing that she was filming for Hindi Medium in Delhi around Eid. “I told him that I wanted Eidi from him and he ended up giving me a note. I still have it,” she said with a smile.

She then reflected on how enjoyable it was to work with Khan.

“I had been his fan since childhood. I always wanted to work with him and I used to always say that if I ever got an opportunity from India, I’d like to work with Irrfan Khan — and I was lucky that the first opportunity I got was with him. I learned a lot from him.”

Khan died at the age of 54 after suffering from medical issues caused by a colon infection. He had been suffering from health concerns for a few years before being diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma, a rare kind of cancer, in early 2018.

“It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor,” Qamar had mourned at the time. “Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. I’m at a loss for words,” Saba said.

