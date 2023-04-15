Saba Qamar proves to be a true gym queen in new viral video

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Saba Qamar mastered the art of turning heads, and her latest photoshoot highlights her expertise in increasing the oomph factor in the frame.

The Hindi Medium star presents a more appealing and hotter version of herself, proving her mettle as a gym queen. The clip shows her chilling post-workout in what seems to be a fitness center.

With the advent of the blessed month, the 39-year-old is using her social media platform to share a healthy lifestyle as people are focusing more on lavish meals and drinks to quench thirst and hunger.

Donning black gym wear and playing with the ball, she posed with a post-workout glow in the mirror, which was enough to woo her fans.

The actor has gained widespread applause after her top-notch performances in films Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, and Hindi Medium.