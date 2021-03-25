Saba Qamar confirms to marry the man who recently proposed her on Instagram

KARACHI – Saba Qamar has confirmed that she is going to tie the knot with Azeem Khan, who recently put social media on fire after proposing her on Instagram.

The Digest Writer actress announced it during an interview, stating that they will be getting married soon without sharing any exact date.

Azeem Khan, who hails from Karachi, is an Australian-Pakistani entrepreneur and currently based in Sydney.

Sharing her experience, the Baaghi actress revealed that Azeem Khan is the person who has changed her opinion about relationships and marriage.

She has asked fans to payer for her better life.

Two days ago, the celebrated actor shared shared a stunning photo of herself on Instagram with the caption: ‘If it’s meant to be, it will be.’ she also placed a heart emoji in the caption.

Azeem Khan while responding to the post wrote: ‘Lets get married? this year.”

Replying to the online proposal, the TV star penned: ‘Qubool Hai’ leaving her fans awestruck with the stunning move.