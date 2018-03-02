SAARC SFC to be strengthened to promote furniture trade

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

President elect SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ruwan Edirisinghe Thursday said the SAARC Forestry Centre (SFC) will be strengthened through funding, training and capacity building to become a regional platform on for integration of furniture trade.

According to a message received from Colombo here today, Ruwan Edirisinghe expressed these view while talking to Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation headed by its Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq who were on Sri Lanka visit to explore furniture markets over there.

Ruwan Edirisinghe further said cooperation between SAARC and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regions would be explored, as the ASEAN region is likely to remain the leading partner for timber imports for the SAARC region.He said South Asian furniture market has vast scope for expansion and if all tangible steps are taken by the SAARC member countries to explore furniture industry on modern line and furniture luxury market would reach to colossal figure of $5.4 billion by 2020.

He said increased regional economic connectivity within South Asia, as well as with other parts of Asia, can bolster economic growth, reduce poverty and enhance regional stability and security.He said the rising disposable incomes, improving consumer lifestyles and a significant increase in the GDPs largely supplement the growth of the market in the South Asian region. Further, the growth is also supplemented by the ongoing developments in the real estate sector in the region, which largely boost the adoption of luxury furniture by both domestic as well as commercial users.

PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq congratulated him for his new responsibility as President elect SAARC Chamber and hoped that under his dynamic leadership and VP SAARC Chamber Pak chapter Iftikhar Ali Malik furniture industry in the region would be made integrated and South Asia will become hub of furniture exports to all over the world.

He apprised the President elect Ruwan Edirisinghe of the efforts PFC is being taken to promote South Asian specific designed furniture during British raj and post colonial age. He said that furniture with calligraphic engraving had great demand in local and international markets, which seems to be the dominant one in Pakistan, therefore Pakistani craftsmen should focus on working in this particular area to earn the much-needed foreign exchange.

He said Pakistan handmade world class furniture is also in great demand in Middle East, Europe, Canada and USA. He said after traditional furniture, luxury furniture made from wood is estimated to dominate the market while the luxury furniture made from glass would witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 8% during 2015-2020.