SAARC Chamber urges world to stop genocide, help resolve Kashmir dispute

Lahore

SAARC Chamber Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday has strongly condemned the series of atrocities being perpetuated by armed Indian troops on the innocent Kashmiri freedom fighters throughout the territory and said durable peace could never be established in South Asia without early solution to the Kashmir issue.

In his statement issued here Monday over killing of over 20 innocent civilians by Indian forces during the recent act of state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Iftikhar Malik deplored that the innocent unarmed Kashmiri people are arrested on frivolous charges and detained in different jails while the youth are being pushed to the wall.

He pointed out that the silence adopted by the world community over the grim situation of occupied Kashmir had given a sense of impunity to India and its stooges to commit more human rights violations. He said that military might policy was not a solution to the Kashmir dispute and concrete steps needed for its settlement to secure the future of billions of people of South Asia.

He said the unresolved Kashmir dispute remains the root cause of tension and instability in South Asia. Concerning over the large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the occupant Indian Army, he also urged the international community to use its influence to globally pressurise India for the early peaceful solution to burning Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of the held Valley, besides ensuring early implementation of the UNO resolutions in this regard.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani Chairman J&K People’s Freedom League and former Convener All parties Hurriyat Conference (AJK) said on Monday that Indian army which slaughtered about seventeen Kashmiri youth in Dargad (Shopian) and Kachdoor (Islamabad) villages, wounding scores in their most dreadful operations, should be held accountable by the UN and urged to demilitarize the zone entirely and immediately.

While condemning strongly the latest and bloodiest carnage of the year in the South Kashmir, he warned that Indian government of Modi in her bid to eliminate the Muslim youth might launch more military operations in search of a thrust solution on the people of Kashmir. And, the gory events would not stop till the Hidutva regime perfected the bloodbath. Muhammad Farooq Rehmani urged upon Pakistan to take into confidence her closest friends, initiate solid actions in this regard without delay. He said equally, the UN, the EU, the OIC and the leaders of US, Russia, China, Japan; etc should put their heads together on the volcanic regional situation created by India’s intransigence over Kashmir. In a statement, he said, ‘A UN delegation should visit the affected families to talk to the people and notes their pulse and pathos in this situation.’—NNI